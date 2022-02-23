Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 980%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after buying an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,642 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

IHRT traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,380. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

