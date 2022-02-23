Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will announce ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KOD traded down $40.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,744,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $137.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

