Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. 4,576,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,693. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

