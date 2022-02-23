Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Brokerages predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.74). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,241. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market cap of $774.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.57.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
