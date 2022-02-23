Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

TRNO stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. 359,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

