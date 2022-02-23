Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 8.6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.59 and last traded at $52.59. 12,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 628,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24.

In related news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

