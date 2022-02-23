Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.00 ($117.05).

ZAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($134.09) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

ZAL stock opened at €57.94 ($65.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.71. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

