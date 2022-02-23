Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $138,817.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Zano has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002810 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $138,817.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,756.43 or 0.99916835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00240392 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00145776 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00299171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004253 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,078,016 coins and its circulating supply is 11,048,516 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

