ZClassic Price Tops $0.0717 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $665,683.97 and $1,124.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00266440 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00088559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004885 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.