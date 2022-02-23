Zealium Price Reaches $0.0007 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $12,402.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,739,401 coins and its circulating supply is 17,739,401 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

