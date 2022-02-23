Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal Sells 190 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) Director Archana Agrawal sold 190 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $21,549.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $317,846,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $118,690,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.