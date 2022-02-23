Zenfuse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $152,565.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $152,565.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00110552 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

