Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 1,913 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 370,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,304. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $87.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
