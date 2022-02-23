Zero (ZER) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $804,300.64 and approximately $17,445.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00272079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00089872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004748 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,101,426 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

