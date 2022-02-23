Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 2,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 413,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.