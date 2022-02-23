Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Down 9.2%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 7,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 162,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
Several analysts have recently commented on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.
Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
