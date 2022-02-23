Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $552,518.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Z stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $170.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after buying an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after buying an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

