ZooKeeper Achieves Market Cap of $5.58 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $371,086.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.06955519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,544.04 or 0.99834730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049690 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 110,889,310 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

