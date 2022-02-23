Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $190.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $124.71 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $234.68.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

