Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 545,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

