Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 545,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
