ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $345,416.70 and approximately $30.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00399109 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

