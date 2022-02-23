Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Zuora has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zuora by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 541,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 462,538 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Zuora by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zuora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. boosted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.