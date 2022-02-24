$0.01 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.44. 5,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,996. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.17. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 360.90 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

