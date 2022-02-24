-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 302,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,500 in the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 286,073 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 214,532 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

