-$0.07 EPS Expected for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Outlook Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outlook Therapeutics.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

OTLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

OTLK stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.87. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In related news, CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Dagnon acquired 25,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $34,777.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,190,998 shares of company stock valued at $20,273,035. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.