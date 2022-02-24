-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.13). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

