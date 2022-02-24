-$0.10 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

