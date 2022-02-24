-$0.14 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
WKHS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 6,644,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,020. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $471.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
