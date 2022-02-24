-$0.14 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKHS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 6,644,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,020. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $471.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

