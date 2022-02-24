-$0.20 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 406,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

