-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.01 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

