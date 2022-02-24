$0.22 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Century Casinos also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Casinos.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $351.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

