$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SFL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 2,052,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 867,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 515,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SFL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SFL by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.