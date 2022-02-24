-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of FBRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,499. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154,086 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

