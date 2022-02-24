-$0.42 EPS Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.33). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.
PTLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.
Shares of PTLO stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79.
About Portillos (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
