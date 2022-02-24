$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 1,656.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,038. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

