-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.67). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 718,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 248,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.