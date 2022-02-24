-$0.61 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.67). Nautilus posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NLS opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.