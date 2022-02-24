$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.