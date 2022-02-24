-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $62,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,372 shares of company stock worth $286,275. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $1,813,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 270.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 21.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Tricida stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 8,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,802. The company has a market capitalization of $461.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.