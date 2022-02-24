$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $59,725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $11,324,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

