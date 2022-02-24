$0.80 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.68. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

