-$0.84 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($1.03). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
NYSE TNK traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 2,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
