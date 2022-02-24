-$0.84 EPS Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($1.03). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNK traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 2,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

