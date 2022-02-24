$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IIVI. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

IIVI opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,163,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

