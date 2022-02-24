$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $814.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RRX opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.