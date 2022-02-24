$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $814.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RRX opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

