$1.39 EPS Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.46. ASGN reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.35. 260,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

