$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $314.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.27. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
