1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.17

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 1258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $922.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

