$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

DOOO stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87. BRP has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

