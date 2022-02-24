$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) to post $10.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TACT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $9.18 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $455,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

