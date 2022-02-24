12,477 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

